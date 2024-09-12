Ricochet Says He's 'On A List' To Face This Up-And-Coming AEW Star

Since debuting at AEW All In just a few weeks ago, Ricochet has made it clear his goal is to work his way towards an AEW International Championship match, a title held by his former New Japan Pro Wrestling rival Will Ospreay. As a result, the former WWE star has been trying to wrack up wins to get into title contention, and so far he's off to a good start, with singles wins over Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara.

But while Ospreay is Ricochet's current goal, he's not the only AEW talent that he's excited to get into the ring with. In fact, as Ricochet revealed during an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," one of the AEW talents he's looking forward to squaring off against is, arguably, the promotion's hottest high flyers, the luchador Hologram.

"He's definitely somebody that's on a list as well, absolutely," Ricochet said. "

A Ricochet-Hologram matchup would be fitting, as many speculated that Ricochet was the one behind the Hologram mask after AEW began airing vignettes for the character shortly after Ricochet became a free agent. Ricochet himself would deny the rumors, and it was eventually reported that Hologram was instead portrayed by former AAA and MLW luchador Aramis.

It's entirely possible that Ricochet may have to tangle with Hologram sooner than later, especially since Hologram may soon be in title contention himself. Since debuting on "AEW Collision" back in July, Hologram has proven to be unstoppable, winning his first eight matches in AEW, including singles victories over Gringo Loco and The Beast Mortos. Mortos himself may prove to be a problem for Ricochet, after he attacked him following Ricochet's win over Guevara on "Dynamite" last night.

