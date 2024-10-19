WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson Addresses Lack Of Legends Contract

In recent weeks, WWE has signed the likes of Victoria, Diamond Dallas Page, Jesse Ventura, and Dylan Postl (also known as Hornswoggle) to Legends deals. As revealed on the "ARN" podcast, the same cannot be said for WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, yet at least.

"No [they have not offered a Legends contract], but that's okay," Anderson said. "I haven't had that one-on-one conversation about that in particular. It's alright just for me popping in from time to time if that's what they have for me. I wouldn't be disappointed if that's what it was, but you never know. We'll see."

While Anderson has not yet received a Legends contract offer, he has appeared at a pair of recent WWE premium live events, namely SummerSlam and Bad Blood. At SummerSlam, Anderson gave a backstage pep talk to his former client Cody Rhodes, who was preparing to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match. Fast forward two months, Anderson returned to WWE television when he sat amongst the crowd at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia. Other legends in attendance included DDP, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James, former ring announcer Lilian Garcia, and WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac.

Prior to his appearance at WWE SummerSlam, Anderson spent five years under the banner of All Elite Wrestling as a manager, mentor, and coach. Clients of his included Rhodes, Wardlow, Lee Johnson, and his son, Brock Anderson. Arn Anderson's AEW tenure came to an end in late-May of 2024 as he wanted to shift his focus to elevating the career of his son.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.