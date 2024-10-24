Natalya Says This WWE Star Is Going To 'Blow Everyone Away' With Their Progress

Veteran WWE star Natalya thinks there's a bright future for one fellow member of the roster who's scarcely been used as a wrestler. The Guinness World Record holder for most WWE women's wins took to X to respond to one fan who said they couldn't wait for B-Fab to step inside the ring again. "[B-Fab] stays training can't wait to see her back in the ring at some point!" said the fan. Natalya replied to that post with "She's gonna blow everyone away with her progress...she's very dedicated"

She's gonna blow everyone away with her progress...she's very dedicated https://t.co/n9otnBl4wG — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 24, 2024

B-Fab first came through "WWE NXT," where she wrestled a handful of non-televised matches under her real name, Briana Brandy. Brandy was repackaged as B-Fab, the manager of Hit Row, in May 2021, but was released after six months as part of a large roster cut. She returned to WWE on the August 12, 2022 "WWE SmackDown," once again managing Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Following the release of Top Dolla, B-Fab began her association with the Street Profits when WWE was experimenting with a stable known as The Pride, headed by Bobby Lashley. Lashley and WWE parted ways in August 2024, but B-Fab continued managing the Profits.

As far as in-ring action, B-Fab's first main roster competition of note was in the 2023 30-woman Royal Rumble match, which was won by Rhea Ripley. She also appeared in a battle royal on the February 19, 2024 "WWE Raw," but has not wrestled since. There's been no indication on television that WWE plans to use B-Fab in more wrestling roles, but Natalya's comments suggest something may be in the works.