Rhea Ripley Points Out Mistake Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Made In WWE NXT Attack

Rhea Ripley is injured again, from a Liv Morgan backstage attack, again. Ripley made a surprise appearance during October 29's "WWE NXT" to interact with the babyface women who scrapped with Fatal Influence earlier in the show. However, later on, Ripley was shown beaten and bloodied by her car, as Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez darted off with weapons. WWE announced on social media that Ripley suffered a fractured orbital socket during the melee. WWE has further stated that Ripley will be on the shelf for an "undisclosed amount of time." On X, Ripley offered a blunt response to her latest setback, saying "Mistake no.1 ... You left me breathing."

Advertisement

Some fans were initially skeptical of the injury since the attack itself occurred off-camera, but early reports suggest that the scan of Ripley's fractured skull is legitimate. In any event, this would be the second time the much smaller Morgan has taken Ripley out of action for an extended period of time. On the April 8 "WWE Raw," Morgan attacked Ripley with a chair backstage, resulting in a serious arm injury. Ripley was forced to vacate her Women's World Championship the next week as a result.

Ripley's return match from that injury was a loss to Morgan at SummerSlam, due in part to Dominik Mysterio's double cross. Ripley has only been involved in a handful of matches since then, including another clash with Morgan at Bad Blood. That match's finish was reportedly changed on the spot, though not due to injury. It's believed a referee positioning error caused him to see interference from Rodriguez that he wasn't supposed to, turning a planned pinfall loss into a DQ win for Ripley.

Advertisement