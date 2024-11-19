WWE RAW 11/18/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

With "Raw" losing its extra hour, they've been doing an excellent job with short, less-than-a-minute video vignettes to showcase talent, and I don't think they've done a better job with them than they did this week. Short videos highlighted both a recently returned Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria, who is still working her way up the ladder on the main roster after being drafted from "WWE NXT." These videos aren't just short — they're extremely well done and to the point, and both women conveyed a lot of emotion in their monologues, making them great choices for these little spots.

Kai's video vignette set her up perfectly for a babyface run, something I am absolutely here for. I really like Kai on a more human than character level, having watched her on "UpUpDownDown," so I'm really looking forward to seeing her work as a face. I think it works more naturally for her. This video did a great job telling the story of how she was out mostly recently with a knee injury for four months, but not outright saying she's been a bit injury-prone over the last few years when it comes to her knees. It also didn't connect her too much with the floundering Pure Fusion Collective, it just kind of noted that's who took her out backstage to get her off TV to heal.

I'd say Kai was a great actress here, but I'm not sure entirely how much of this was acting and how much were her actual emotions. The line, "People see you smiling and they question your drive, even though you're just trying to keep it together because you can feel your dreams slipping through your fingers," was powerful, and it really made me feel for her. I believe her whole heartedly when she said she's never wanted this dream more, never loved it more, and she's ready to show everyone she's a champion. This made me even more invested in her, and I'm glad she's back as a babyface.

Lyra's promo in her vignette was also excellent. Thankfully, the former NXT Women's Champion wasn't out injured (that we know of), but hasn't been used as much as she could be on "Raw" after her main roster call-up. Valkyria's monologue had some great imagery, with her saying she used to compare herself to a phoenix, but she's so much more. "I am Lyra Valkyria, I don't burn. I rise — and I'm coming for everyone," has me even more on her side than I was before, and I'm a big "NXT" fan, so I'm rooting for her. WWE did a great job of telling two different stories in two minutes for these women, and it was great to see tonight on a show with only one women's match and a short women's segment, with a little mixed tag action thrown in there to get Zelina Vega some much-needed screen time.

Written by Daisy Ruth