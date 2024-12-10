Rhea Ripley Shows Off Battle Wounds In WWE Raw Backstage Clip

2024 has been a year of pain for Rhea Ripley. The former Women's World Champion was put on the shelf for several months this spring after she separated her shoulder during a backstage segment with rival Liv Morgan, causing her to vacate her championship in the process. Then in the fall, Ripley was forced to miss nearly a month, after she suffered a fractured orbital bone, an injury that briefly caused her to wear a protective mask upon her return.

So when things got a bit rough last night on "Raw" while Ripley battled Morgan's bodyguard, Raquel Rodriguez, in an "Anything Goes" match, it was just par the course for her. Shortly after her match, which she won, WWE filmed a video of Ripley walking backstage, which they posted to X Tuesday afternoon. Ripley showed off a nasty gash on her right forearm, but was otherwise unphased, noting that she had warned Morgan and Rodriquez she was coming back for blood, and whose blood it was didn't matter.

"At the end of the day, Mami is always on top," Ripley declared. "You best believe it sweetheart. Cry about it."

As sweet as the victory was for Ripley, things looked dire for a moment when Morgan interfered towards the end of the match. Fortunately for Ripley, she got an assist from Morgan's next challenger, IYO Sky, who ran down to make the save, giving Ripley an opening to recover and send Rodriguez through a table. Afterwards, Ripley and Sky both wound up with their hands on Morgan's title belt, teasing a possible match between the two should Sky defeat Morgan at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.