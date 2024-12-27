Gunther Shares Pics From WWE Holiday Tour Cage Match With Damian Priest

WWE recently returned to the "World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden, for a special post-Christmas house show. Whenever WWE runs MSG, the company tends to pull out all the stops, and December 26 was no exception. In the main event, "The Ring General" GUNTHER thwarted Damian Priest's latest attempt to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship that he lost at SummerSlam. This latest showdown took place in the confines of a cage, and saw plenty of hijinks, including a run-in from a near-nude CM Punk. GUNTHER took to X to share some photos from the event, though he spared his followers any Punk pics. "King of MSG," GUNTHER's accompanying text said.

WWE's Holiday Tour house show was their first show at Madison Square Garden since June 28's "WWE SmackDown." That show was notable for its ending, where members of The Bloodline destroyed Paul Heyman with a triple powerbomb through the announce desk. Heyman was off TV selling the injuries until his surprise return on November 11's "SmackDown" leading into Survivor Series.

The next major threat to GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship may be Logan Paul, as teased at "WWE Raw"'s Netflix event on December 18. After hinting at retirement on his "Impaulsive" podcast, Paul made his first WWE appearance since losing the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam. Paul acknowledged having world title aspirations, and GUNTHER didn't mince words in his response to "The Maverick," saying "it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face." With WrestleMania season kicking off soon, it's unclear where WWE would position an attraction match of this magnitude, should it materialize. WWE's next major PLE is Royal Rumble on February 1.