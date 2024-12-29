AEW Worlds End 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Toni Storm's Zero Hour match with Leila Grey didn't stand out on its own. Sure, Grey got in some cute offense, and it must have been a really enlightening experience working with a wrestler as (current storyline disregarded) experienced as Storm, but the actual in-ring goings of the match were nothing really to write home about. However, it is the context surrounding Storm's Zero Hour match that I find particularly pleasing in multiple regards.

Storm is fully convinced that she is an AEW rookie. Whether you think it is some split personality or retrograde amnesia or elaborate acting job, Storm is completely fronting as a newcomer to AEW. I appreciate that she is being treated as one, not just by other wrestlers such as Deonna Purrazzo, who challenged her to a match on the upcoming January 1, "mother of all simulcasts" episode of "AEW Collision," but by AEW bookers. It makes complete and total sense that an AEW newcomer wouldn't be thrust in to a high-profile pay-per-view match, for a title or otherwise. AEW is really trying to sell us the fantasy: they are doing everything they can to make us believe Storm is a genuine rookie in the AEW women's locker room. It's a small thing, but booking Storm for a pay-per-view pre-show satisfyingly balances the need to get a (again, current storyline disregarded) big name like Storm on the pay-per-view card without compromising her current storyline by putting her in a big pay-per-view match. These small things help with narrative immersion, which is definitely needed in an ambitious storyline such as this.

The choice to book Storm on the pre-show instead of the main show also is a good move in a booking sense. Because Storm is not on the main card, that means a lot of other talented AEW women have the opportunity to be in her place at little to no cost for Storm. Storm isn't being hurt or buried or kept in catering — she is still on the pre-show, with eyes watching her. However, in keeping her away from the title scene specifically, we are allowed to see more of AEW's wide array of women. With so few women's matches (an issue AEW has to solve apart from this Storm booking decision), it is incredibly hard to stand out as a women in AEW programming. Because Storm is away from that title scene, those incredibly coveted spots on the card open up, and the opportunity for other women to make a name for themselves is there. If Storm was just reinserted into the title picture right away, would we have seen Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander break the record for the longest women's match in AEW history? Would Storm have been in Thunder Rosa or Mariah May's place?

Storm's current booking situation works out for all parties involved. More women are getting their pay-per-view checks and exposure, and AEW gets to keep one of top stars as an advertising draw without compromising her story.

Written by Angeline Phu