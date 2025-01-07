Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Takeaways From WWE Raw Debut On Netflix

After months of hype and wild internet speculation, "WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix has come and gone, and left wrestling fans with plenty to chew on in its aftermath. It's also left wrestling pundits with plenty to consider, including Dave Meltzer, who spent most of Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio" sorting out what's next, in addition to reviewing the event.

Among the talking points was the direction for The Rock, who entered the night with people speculating about potential matches against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, and ended it appearing to squash his beef with both men. Still, Meltzer believes Rock's interactions with Reigns following the latter's win over Solo Sikoa remain a sign a program is incoming.

"They want you to believe that The Rock is wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania," Meltzer said.

As for Rhodes, Meltzer believes last night pointed the Undisputed Champion in a direction many have expected over the last few weeks.

"I think it's very clear that the Cena and Cody match is happening at WrestleMania," Meltzer said. "It's just a question whether Cena wins the Rumble or wins the Elimination Chamber. I would guess Chamber, just because he's being so heavily advertised for that show."

Meltzer also touched upon the thought process behind WWE's cold open video, narrated by Triple H.

"The idea of that open was to kind of...tell people a little bit about the history of wrestling," Meltzer said. "They showed old clips of carnival wrestling and Gorgeous George, and Bruno Sammartino and things like that. And he used the terms heels and babyfaces, which, you know, you never use that term on television, which he did, which was by design and everything like that, with the idea of 'This is what we are. We're telling you what we are.'"

