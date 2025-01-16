Weird Things Everyone Ignores About The Rock

"The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been entertaining audiences for decades, from his start on the football field to his work in the wrestling ring, and now, under the bright lights of Hollywood. Johnson has come back into the spotlight in WWE after appearing on the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix, seemingly squashing his WrestleMania 40 beef with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, leaving fans scratching their heads at the decision to end their feud, and bringing Rock's name back into headlines.

Johnson has always been a controversial figure in storylines to fans who began watching him when he joined the then-WWF as Rocky Maivia in 1996. He went through various heel and babyface turns throughout his career, taking fans along with him on the journey from Intercontinental Champion to the Nation of Domination to the WWF Championship. He left the business, for the most part, for Hollywood in 2004, which was a questionable decision in the eyes of some of his fans.

The Rock has made questionable decisions in the past, including his involvement in the controversial People's Fund of Maui, to his epically strange experiences with the fast food chain In-N-Out Burger. Those aren't the only things that are strange about "Dewey" Johnson, however, there are some weird things people just tend to ignore about The Rock. From a failed football career to his starring role in "The Scorpion King," to even a strange attempt to take over DC Comics' movie universe as Black Adam, some fans tend to just ignore some facts about their favorite in-ring and movie star.