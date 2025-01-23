AEW Dynamite 01/22/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I don't know if it's because AEW Grand Slam: Australia seemingly hasn't sold as many tickets as AEW would have liked, even after moving to a smaller arena, or because the time difference makes it nearly impossible to be a pay-per-view event, so it's taking the spot of an "AEW Collision," but it's not working for the AEW Women's World Championship at all. It's disappointing to see as a fan of these women and everything they have done so far to get here. Toni Storm versus Mariah May has had all its good segments (and there are few, with the best seemingly yet to come) relegated to the Saturday show, and the fact these two women with such rich storyline history aren't going face-to-face on "Dynamite" is a crime. Especially before what was meant to be a big show in Storm's home country, which is seeming less and less like a big deal unless you're going to be in attendance.

This week, we saw a pretty great video package, with the voiceover done by May, but it just wasn't enough for me, as I had seen it all before, and I'm ready for some new confrontation now that Storm seemingly doesn't remember anything that happened in the video. Even though I'm going to make a point to seek out their face-to-face segment on "Collision," whether that be by catching up on the show or finding it on social media, it's the fact that AEW isn't making it feel like a bigger deal by putting it on their flagship show that bothers me. May hasn't been in the ring with her championship on "Dynamite" for weeks, and it seems strange when Mercedes Mone is always there on Wednesdays. Both women's champions can be on "Dynamite," especially with the reputation that AEW has when it comes to its women's division.

We also saw a really fun segment with Storm and Harley Cameron, where they spoke in full Aussie lingo and confused everyone, including Renee Paquette, and it almost seemed like a band-aid to make us forget May wasn't there in person. We all love Cameron (at least, I know I do) and the segment was charming with Storm telling her there's no reason she shouldn't be on the show in their home country. That led to a story for Cameron, going to hunt down Mone, but Storm is stuck waiting around until Saturday to finally "meet" May.

While their story won't be over, not by a long shot, at Grand Slam: Australia, it's still the first time these women are meeting with Storm in her "Toni Time" gimmick with amnesia, or whatever is going on. It's a big deal for them, but AEW isn't making me feel like they think it is. They've only got one shot at May and Storm colliding for the first time like this, and if the build isn't on "Dynamite" where more eyes can see it, it's not going to do Grand Slam viewership any favors.

Written by Daisy Ruth