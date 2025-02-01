WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Full & Final Card

This Saturday, Indianapolis, Indiana will host one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble events in recent memory at Lucas Oil Stadium. Headlining per usual are both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, and two titles from "WWE SmackDown" will also be on the line. There have been many previous Rumbles with only two or three realistic winners coming in, but that is definitely not the case heading into this year's event.

On the men's side, CM Punk has established himself as one of the favorites to win the Rumble, particularly due to his long-time goal of being in the main event of WrestleMania. His heated promo with Cody Rhodes on "WWE Raw" could also suggest that Punk will be entering a program with "The American Nightmare" in the near future. John Cena has emerged as another favorite, with his retirement tour kicking off earlier this month. Saturday will mark the last time Cena will compete in the Royal Rumble, and his goal of becoming a 17-time World Champion is an intriguing story heading into WrestleMania season. Roman Reigns is also a potential winner, as he will be aiming to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship now that he is done with Solo Sikoa. However, stars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn have also been presented as strong contenders.

As for the women, Charlotte Flair will be making her long-awaited in-ring return in the Rumble, and has quickly become a favorite to emerge victorious. "The Queen" has not competed since 2023 due to injury, and WWE could be looking to immediately insert her into the title picture come WrestleMania. Becky Lynch could also be gearing up for another Rumble victory, as she has been rumored to return as of late and could be looking for a WrestleMania rematch against Rhea Ripley. Bayley will be aiming to be the first women to win back-to-back Rumbles, while Nia Jax will be fighting for an opportunity to get revenge on Tiffany Stratton.