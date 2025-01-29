Absent WWE Star Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Message Ahead Of 2025 Royal Rumble

WrestleMania may remain the pinnacle for every WWE fan out there, but Royal Rumble season is a close second, with fans turning over every stone and overanalyzing every post, in search of a sign regarding who could be a surprise entrant in the Men's or Women's Royal Rumble matches. For those people, today may as well have been Christmas after Alexa Bliss potentially hinted towards her future in a cryptic manner.

Taking to X late Wednesday morning, Bliss posted a photo of her holding her daughter, Hendrix, along with a quick message.

"If you need me. I'll be here," Bliss said. "For a while."

If you need me. I'll be here. For a while 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6DIVaPyhbQ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 29, 2025

While some will see this as a sign that Bliss could be attempting to throw fans off of a surprise return at the Royal Rumble, others will likely see this as confirmation that Bliss won't be at the event, or involved with WWE any time soon. Reports emerged last week that plans for Bliss' return to WWE were suddenly put on hold shortly before she was supposed to make her return on the January 13 episode of "Raw." The belief is Bliss' return was pulled after the two sides reached an impasse over contractual issues, with Bliss seeking a new deal, while WWE preferred to keep her under her previous contract.

Bliss has now been MIA from WWE TV for over two years, with her last appearance coming at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship. Soon after, Bliss dealt with a skin cancer scare before receiving the all clear in the spring, and later became pregnant with her daughter, whom she gave birth to in November 2023.