Report: Full WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Match Order

With just hours to go until WWE's highly anticipated Royal Rumble event, news broke regarding the planned match order for the show. First, PWInsider reported in their Elite section that the women's Royal Rumble is expected to open the event. Shortly thereafter, Fightful Select confirmed the women's Rumble as the opener as part of a full rundown for the show; Fightful's sources claim the women's Rumble will be followed by the 2-out-of-3 Falls match between DIY and Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships and the Ladder Match between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, with the men's Royal Rumble match serving as the main event.

Confirmed women's Rumble entrants include former Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, who will be returning to in-ring competition after a year-long hiatus due to injury, and Bianca Belair, who won the Rumble in 2021 to make history as one of the two first-ever black women to main event WrestleMania. Meanwhile, several high-profile names are due for the men's Rumble, including CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. Reports have emerged throughout the week regarding potential surprises for both Rumble matches, including former WWE Champion AJ Styles, former NXT Champions Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, and most recently, Alexa Bliss.