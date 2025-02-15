WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Full & Final Card

"WWE NXT" heads to Washington, DC on Saturday for Vengeance Day, which will see a slew of title matches. The card features six matches and a three main roster stars are competing alongside the talents of the WWE Performance Center. Bayley will take part in a fatal four-way and A-Town Down Under will attempt to topple "The Ruler" for the NXT Championship.

Three matches were made official on Tuesday, including Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura taking on FrAxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Also added was Ethan Page versus Je'Von Evans in a grudge match after Page targeted the young star and broke his jaw. Evans was cleared to compete, though he had to sign a hold harmless agreement. Eddy Thorpe will take on Trick Williams in a strap match after the pair have been feuding for months, which started when Thorpe dodged the Iron Survivor Match to get a shot at Williams when he was champion. It was Thorpe to introduce the strap, and he beat down Williams in the ring.

As for the women's titles, Stephanie Vaquer earned her shot to challenge Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley after she won a fatal four-way match back on January 7. Cora Jade was added to the NXT Women's Championship match on Tuesday, making it a fatal four-way. Giulia will defend her gold against Jade, Bayley, and Royal Rumble runner-up Roxanne Perez.

Finally, NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The tag team hasn't been on the same page for weeks, and it almost came to a head on Tuesday when they argued over just who will become champion. Vengeance Day will emanate from the CareFirst Arena in DC, with a start time of 6 p.m. EST. It can be see live on Peacock in the states and on Netflix internationally.