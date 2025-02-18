WWE RAW 2/17/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Any championship — world, midcard, tag team, otherwise — should be treated as a big deal and used as a device to get fans invested in various storylines by making them feel like an even bigger deal than they are. It's fair to say that the Women's Intercontinental Championship hasn't been treated in this manner thus far, with this week's No. 1 Contenders Match between Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile only making things worse.

As talented as Kai is between the ropes, she already lost to Valkyria in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion and there wasn't really any good reason to give her yet another shot at the title. Nile seemed like a clear lock to win the match, having both eliminated Valkyria from the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and had a couple of backstage encounters to make her intentions of receiving an opportunity known. By having Kai go over instead of Nile, WWE has now booked themselves into a situation where they either make her look weak in unsuccessfully challenging for the title a second time, or they have her dethrone Valkyria to essentially retcon the finals of the tournament. It seems like such a senseless move, especially when there was a better solution right in front of WWE all along.

Kai and Nile have also been the only two women on the roster who have been vocal about wanting to go after the title while the rest of the roster has remained radio silent about it having not said a word about it. In doing so, it's diminished some of the value of the title by not making it feel as big of a deal as it should be. Introducing the Women's Intercontinental Championship was supposed to bring renewed interest into the women's division and give them something besides a World Championship to fight over, but instead, it seems to be doing more harm than good.

Written by Olivia Quinlan