Bianca Belair Reflects On WWE Women's Tag Team Title Reign With Naomi

For nearly a year now, an argument could be made that Bianca Belair has been the face of WWE's Women's tag team division. Save for a brief period in the summer, Belair had consistently found herself one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, first with Jade Cargill, and then later with Naomi after Cargill was taken out in a parking lot attack. But all that came to an end on Monday, when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez unseated Belair and Naomi to claim the titles, the first time in 177 days Belair hasn't had tag team gold around her waist.

While that was a sad moment, Belair isn't getting down on herself. In a lengthy X post from Tuesday evening, Belair reflected on her run with the tag titles, expressing an enormous amount of pride at what she accomplished.

"Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much," Belair tweeted. "I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is [fire]...and I love that y'all see that! Even Liv & Raquel. I can end this reign saying I am so proud! WE did That! It's bittersweet. But like someone said 'Don't cry because it's over... smile because it happened.'"

Belair did admit that the work she put into keeping the Tag Titles had left her exhausted, but that there was no time for rest during WrestleMania season. That will certainly be the case this weekend for both Belair and Naomi, as they find themselves in the Women's Elimination Chamber match alongside Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez, with the winner going on to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.