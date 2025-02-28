Bully Ray Say This Potential WWE Elimination Chamber Outcome 'Wouldn't Work' For Him

In less than 24 hours, one male and one female Superstar will have their destinies decided in the main event of WrestleMania 41, taking place on April 19 and 20. To reach this pivotal moment, they must endure the grueling challenge of the Elimination Chamber, where they will compete against six of their peers. In the Women's Elimination Chamber, the participants include the new three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, the returning Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez. Only one of these competitors will get the opportunity to point at the WrestleMania sign and face the current two-time WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. However, Bully Ray does not believe that Perez will be the one to stand opposite "Mami" on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

"Shock value, 1,000 percent, Roxanne," Ray mentioned before continuing his analysis on "Busted Open." "But seeing Roxanne looking up at Rhea right now, and not just thinking Rhea could absolutely destroy her, and dunk her like a chicken wing in one stroke, ain't happening...It's very, very difficult for an undersized heel to get heel, to get heat sympathy on a very strong and oversized babyface...I think it's entirely too early in Roxanne's run."

Although the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledges "The Prodigy" for her unmeasurable accomplishments on "WWE NXT," especially for being one of only three women in WWE history to win the NXT Women's Championship twice, alongside Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair, he believes another history maker is the best choice to win this match. This contender is not only celebrated for her outstanding qualities but is also recognized as the "EST."

"I'm going with Bianca Belair," Ray announced. "Bianca versus Rhea is a strong, credible women's wrestling match. Forget about the word 'women.' It's a strong, credible wrestling match."

