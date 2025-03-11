WWE RAW 3/10/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I didn't think I'd ever get to the point where I'd tire of Jey Uso being the Royal Rumble winner and GUNTHER holding the World Heavyweight Championship going into the biggest night in wrestling, but now, I'm starting to get worried since I'm already getting tired of these two ahead of WrestleMania 41. For the past few weeks, we've seen brawls between the pair and GUNTHER already pulled out the Uso big entrance fake-out, so I'm not sure what else there is for these two to accomplish with five more weeks until WrestleMania to go. They also always seem to open up the show, which is really not giving this feud any variety.

I think even a closing angle brawl could do this feud a lot of good, even if it's similar to what they're doing to kick off the show. But instead, clear out the locker room to separate these two, don't just get security involved or backstage officials. Let things get so heated that a locker room clearing brawl happens on the last two or three shows leading up to 'Mania. Anything to spice this up and make it different. GUNTHER not appearing in the main event segments and opening the show all the time, or just appearing in Uso's show-opening segments is getting old fast for a man who holds the World Heavyweight Championship.

Tonight, I realized it kind of feels like WWE has given up a bit on this already. I realized that by the time the past few episodes of "Raw" have ended, I haven't been thinking about GUNTHER versus Uso at all. There are bigger matches on the red brand yet to be made for WrestleMania, and I'm far more interested in those than the top championship of the show.

I'm also curious as to why WWE thought to bring in the Alpha Academy of all people to play backup to Uso. I guess it's because they're all loveable underdogs? No matter how much I love Otis, it's not really working for me and it's coming across a bit silly. If you want Uso to play the underdog, let him do it all by himself. Overall, with the likelihood that we're getting a triple threat match involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins on top of Cody Rhodes versus heel John Cena, there's a lot of work to be done to get me excited for Uso versus GUNTHER, and sadly, I'm not sure I see any of that work happening.

Written by Daisy Ruth