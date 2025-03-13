Seth Rollins Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Now healthy once again after a 2024 where he missed a bit of time, Seth Rollins has been able to compete in plenty of high profile matches. He headlined the first "Raw" on Netflix against CM Punk, had a deep run in both the Men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and this past Monday defeated Punk in a steel cage match, though his long-time rival Roman Reigns did help by pulling Rollins out of the cage in order to deliver a vicious beatdown.

There is one thing that Rollins hasn't gotten to do yet though, and that's wrestle at either of the two Saturday Night's Main Event specials, which aired in December and January. Speaking with "WFAN," Rollins talked about missing out on the specials, though he did note that plans originally called for him to be part of the December show.

"I was so bummed I wasn't on the Saturday Night's Main Event," Rollins said. "I think I was on the books for a match for that show. Then my opponent, this giant dude Bronson Reed, decided to jump off the top of a cage and snap his ankle. And so my match got scrapped."

Rollins and Reed had been at odds ever since August, when Reed put Rollins out of action by hitting him with six Tsunami Splashes. Rollins exacted a measure of revenge upon returning, defeating Reed at Crown Jewel, but the feud continued after, with both men being on opposing sides during WarGames at Survivor Series. It was there Reed suffered his aforementioned ankle injury doing a dive off the cage, keeping him out of action since.

