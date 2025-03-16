How Heavily Scripted Are WWE Fights?

There's one four letter word that has haunted the professional wrestling industry since way back in the 19th century, back when the sport was performed in carnivals: "fake." While stars in the Golden Age of wrestling, back when the likes of a young Ric Flair graced the rings of the territories, did their best to protect kayfabe, or the art of wrestlers making fans suspend their disbelief, word got out that wrestling is predetermined. The matches are scripted and a winner is chosen due to what's best for the story, and wrestlers also aren't really punching their opponent in the face.

Punches are meant to be just glancing blows, ones that don't really injure the person being hit, or strikes that just miss the side of a person's face, though they flinch to make the punch look believable. These matches are choreographed and often practiced before the wrestlers get in front of fans, so both performers know what to do and what's coming next. The matches are also scripted to fit the time constraints of an event.

Not all moves are "fake," however, like a suplex. Wrestlers do take "bumps" in the ring, like falling flat on their backs. While the move itself is scripted, the fall to the mat — or the floor — is very real.

Other times, matches are called on the fly, depending on how well one opponent knows the other's style and how long they've been working together. Big moves, like the ending of a match or a high spot like a jump off a cage, are scripted and wrestlers work together to figure out how to get there in the most natural way possible. Wrestlers portray good guys and bad guys, known as babyfaces and heels, and their wrestling styles and moves are scripted to reflect their characters.