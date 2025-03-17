WWE RAW 3/17/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I feel weird saying I expected a lot more from John Cena's promo seeing that many of us here at WINC liked it – though I have yet to check the response of the IWC to see if I'm really in the minority about it. It's not that I necessarily hated it, I still think Cena is going to do an excellent job as a heel (even though he told us directly that he's not a heel or a babyface, he's just a human), but this just really didn't do it for me. I didn't have Cena cutting a "YOU PEOPLE!" promo on my 2025 bingo card.

Hearing it from him was really jarring after months of people being really excited that he was coming back for an extended run, albeit the run is his retirement tour, and months of people betting on him winning the Royal Rumble, then the Elimination Chamber. In his announcement that he was going to be in the Chamber, he was quite serious about winning his 17th world championship. His promo mentioned nothing about title reigns; he really just reamed in to the fans not being behind him over his 25 years. As someone who literally grew up watching Cena over the years, from owning the "Word Life" DVD to Cena's rap album and all, I can tell you that's absolutely not the case.

He didn't go after his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, until the fans started chanting his name. It was a good 20 minutes of Cena at first attempting to speak over the raucous crowd, and then when he could, running them down to the point he said he was breaking up with all of us – even his supporters. I guess this was meant to try and turn people against him, but to me, it just felt forced and weird, to the point it seemed like WWE took the easiest way to tell the story going with the "YOU PEOPLE!" angle.

Neither Rhodes or Cena mentioned anything about the involvement of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Not so much as his name. I found that extremely weird, as it seemed like Rock was the catalyst behind all of this, maybe goading Cena into thinking the fans didn't care about him behind-the-scenes or something. Or maybe convincing him he could get him there to break the record. But, nope, no explanation given for his involvement – nor Travis Scott's, but I'm just going to assume we'll never get any more about the rapper other than him just... being there.

Cena and Rhodes are set to be under the same roof next week. Maybe that's when we'll get some more about Rock's involvement, or it's just going to be dropped like it's nothing and we're meant to forget about it if Johnson doesn't want to work 'Mania. I'm still interested in all this, however, I just think today could have been a little more intriguing and less cliche.

Written by Daisy Ruth