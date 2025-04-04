Injury Update On AEW Star Juice Robinson

It's been just over four months since the last time AEW fans got to see Juice Robinson perform live. "Rock Hard" was last seen on the November 30 episode of "AEW Collision" wrestling Will Ospreay in the opening week of matches in the 2024 Continental Classic tournament, when he snapped his fibula during through the match, forcing him to be withdrawn from the tournament and replaced by Komander.

Fortunately for fans of Robinson, it looks as if his road to recovery is going smoothly as Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Robinson is expected to return to in-ring training in the next few weeks, while also mentioning that he underwent successful surgery on his leg back in December 2024. Many people felt awful for Robinson as he had only made his return to AEW from a serious back injury six months earlier, helping Bullet Club Gold retain the Unified World Trios Championships against Death Triangle at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Injuries have been a common theme for The Bang Bang Gang over the past year as all four members have been away from the ring due to being hurt. Along with Robinson's back and leg injuries, Jay White broke his foot in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, forcing him to miss three months of action, and has recently been pulled from the 2025 tournament after reportedly breaking his hand which requires surgery. Austin and Colten Gunn also missed months of action towards the back end of 2024, with Austin being sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, which ultimately led to AEW not using Colten until his brother was healthy. They returned to action in February 2025, but were unsuccessful in their attempt of taking the AEW Tag Team Championships away from The Hurt Syndicate.