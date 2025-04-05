WWE SmackDown 4/4/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This week's "SmackDown" saw some sizable movement when it came to the storyline of WrestleMania Saturday's main event triple threat between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk; Punk finally pulled the veil on what he wanted from Reigns and Paul Heyman, which then in turn continued to the stir the pot of insecurity between them, while Rollins had his chance to say "I told you so" in the pettiest brotherly way as Reigns reaped what he had been told by "The Visionary" he was sowing aplenty. Rollins continues to be "The Architect" of The Shield ten years on from their implosion, consistently outlining what will happen if Reigns goes down a path – Reigns, understandably questioning the counsel of a man who stabbed him in the back, disregarded what he said. And now it seems like he will be without his "Wise Man" at the match he supposedly bumped into the main event of WrestleMania.

As Rollins put it, he and Heyman made a desperate deal with Punk – as a result of the fact no one wanted to join Reigns' side after the years that led to WarGames – and gave him the leverage he needed. Punk betrayed Reigns when it became appropriate for him at the Royal Rumble, which then allowed Rollins to exact his pound of flesh on Reigns (I feel like the history with The Shield is a given and will not be specifically delving into that), and then to go one step further Reigns supposedly gave him the main event of WrestleMania trying to satisfy the deal, only for that not to be the deal Punk wanted, and now he looks to be alone on a night where the odds were hardly favorable to begin with. Now it would be just perfect for Roman of all people to be the one to bring in the outsider – say, a barbarian – for a self-serving alliance of desperation only for that ally to become his ultimate downfall.

But more than anything it was the drama of the way it unfolded – hate it or love it this was pure soap opera within the wrestling sphere, with Heyman dropping tears at the idea he would have to choose (again) between two of his guys; the ex that never worked out for "timing reasons" and the current partner who has their quirks but is safe and secure – the age-old decision. Ultimately, Heyman will be billed as in the corner of Punk, but this is now going to be central to the plot of the match itself. There will likely come a time where he has to choose, and whichever way that goes is sure to have long-lasting ramifications for at least the next year of programming. And Rollins, after spending so long fighting tirelessly against the "Tribal Chief" and Punk, it is a shame that he feels less involved in the unraveling of the plot, but it also makes sense that he would watch on as his opponents tear themselves apart. After all, he has an opportunity to stick it to the both of them should he steal the win.

Written by Max Everett