Tony Khan Explains Why It Took So Long For AEW To Run A PPV In Philadelphia

AEW Dynasty has had the world talking since it went off the air, with the show producing a number of high-profile moments. The Philadelphia crowd saw Jon Moxley beat Swerve Strickland with the help of The Young Bucks, Bandido and Adam Cole win their first titles since signing with AEW, and the start of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation tournaments, but why did it take so long for AEW to host one of their major pay-per-view events in the city of brotherly love? That question was answered by AEW President Tony Khan at the Dynasty post-show media scrum, who revealed that hosting a pay-per-view in Philadelphia has been on the cards as far back as 2020.

"We were going to come, frankly it was something that was going to happen had the pandemic not hit. Then the pandemic hit, and when we came back, one of the first big shows we actually did, the two year anniversary show [of "AEW Dynamite] was here," Khan said. "We had done a lot of North-Eastern pay-per-views in nearby markets, and this was always a crown jewel that we'd been wanting to come to for years. For years to me, this is one of the greatest wrestling cities on the planet, in the entire world, and for a show like tonight, with so many great moments, there are so many things that I think were like so 'Philly.'"

Khan rounded off by saying that he can't wait to bring more AEW events to Philadelphia in the future, including hosting a lot more pay-per-views in the area as well. AEW will be hosting a pay-per-view in both Arizona and Texas for the first time over the summer, as well as returning to London in August for the fourth-annual Forbidden Door event.

