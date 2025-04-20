WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Stand & Deliver didn't need anymore multi-person matches. WrestleMania weekend didn't need more multi-person matches overall. But, we got a fatal four-way tag team elimination match on the pre-show of Stand & Deliver. I'm usually the last person to complain about a pre-show match, especially one involving more of the incredible women's talent on "NXT," but this match left me with more questions than the simple answer it was going for.

First, poor Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Like Roxanne Perez, they both seem to be in limbo when it comes to whether or not they've been called up to the main roster. The Meta Girls have gotten so many opportunities at the Women's Tag Team Championships, that they honestly should be awarded a short reign to really show what they can do. I'm a huge fan of them, as both Jackson and Legend have improved so much and work so well together. However, to make matters even more confusing, they were the first team eliminated in what WWE seemingly just decided today was an elimination-style match.

Also, Roxanne Perez fought to be included in this match when General Manager Ava told the women who didn't make it into the ladder match that there would be no Last Chance Qualifier, just this tag team number one contender's match. She found a partner in frenemy Cora Jade, but after all the fuss of being added to the match, Perez walked out on her partner mid-match and Jade was quickly eliminated. Perez's situation between "NXT" and the main roster is already confusing enough, so they didn't seem necessary. The match would have been just as good competed under normal rules with just three teams involved.

At least the victors in this match made a bit of sense. The babyfaces, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, are also set to challenge for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion at the end of the month. If they win the WWE tag gold, it would look good for the TNA/WWE partnership if they were double champions, albeit with lower-stakes belts. While this match on the pre-show of Stand & Deliver was harmless, the fact it left me with some questions on what was an overall pretty good premium live event has me putting it in the "hated" column this afternoon.

Written by Daisy Ruth