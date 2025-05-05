WWE Raw GM Lifts Gunther's Suspension

Losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 was always something that would be tough for Gunther to get over. The only problem is nobody thought he'd attempt to get over it by choking out "WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee two days later, prompting "Raw" GM Adam Pearce to give Gunther a suspension. Fortunately for Gunther, it didn't turn out to be one of those long suspensions.

A little after 2:30 on Monday, WWE took to X to post a video from Pearce, who announced that Gunther's suspension had officially ended. As a result, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be on hand for this evening's edition of "Raw" from Omaha, Nebraska, and more importantly, he would be having a face to face confrontation with McAfee. Pearce further confirmed that he would moderate the face to face in order to ensure Gunther's violent attack on McAfee wouldn't occur again, as Pearce looks to protect both men heading into their singles match against each other this weekend at WWE Backlash.

BREAKING: @ScrapDaddyAP has announced that @Gunther_AUT's suspension has been lifted, and The Ring General will be in the building for a face-to-face with @PatMcAfeeShow TONIGHT on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/aHf7eWM3EM — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2025

Even if Gunther has calmed down a bit since going on the warpath two weeks ago, it's likely that he won't be in a much better mood following McAfee's challenge to Gunther last week. The commentator and controversial television host held nothing back when responding to Gunther's attack on him, even going as far to use language not generally found in WWE promos. Despite some having reservations over McAfee being given more freedom than most WWE performers do in that spot, the promo was largely well received, with Bully Ray in particular praising McAfee's performance.