WWE SmackDown 5/9/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's what it says on the tin. On Friday's episode of "SmackDown," "Little Miss Bliss" made her shocking return to WWE programming after months of on-and-off booking, and, honestly, her return was not at all fitting for a former five-time women's champion.

What should have been a WrestleMania moment — something that is absolutely pay-per-view worthy — was instead demoted to the unfortunately forgettable space of the midcard. The return of a five-time women's champion and, arguably, one of the reasons the women's division thrived the way it did in the 2010s — or at least a spot on the card's opening or main event — was relegated to a spot as Zelina Vega's surprise tag partner against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven (and I mean the word "surprise" in every conceivable negative interpretation of the word). The disrespect to Bliss, especially after subjecting her to this limbo of on-and-off booking throughout the first half of 2025, is insane.

I'll give some grace to WWE: we technically don't know why she's been kept off of television as long as she has been. The original contract problem that was holding her back from appearing on WWE programming has seemed to evolve into a "will they, won't they" situation with the Wyatt Sicks, who seem to be indefinitely shelved following an injury from an undisclosed member. I would hate for this to be interpreted as ownership over Bliss — I do not want to complain about how she couldn't appear at, say, WrestleMania if she genuinely couldn't appear at the event, for whatever reason. However, just because we don't know the reason she couldn't appear on the grand Vegas doesn't mean that she deserves to have her long-awaited (hopefully long-term) return to WWE on some throwaway episode of "SmackDown." You couldn't even do this at Backlash?

I'm also not saying that Vega, Green, and Niven are inappropriate company for her return; they're all capable performers. I just hate that Bliss' return was not given more spectacle. Superstars making their return to WWE programming on random weekly shows is not out of the ordinary, but for a woman as influential as Bliss is, it just feels like a throwaway return — like WWE doesn't even care about fashioning an appropriate return for Bliss. If you want to put her in the Women's United States Championship scene, then have a title defense at Backlash and have her appear. If you want her to enter in a coalition with Charlotte Flair (for whatever reason), then give Flair something to do at Backlash. If you just want Bliss back on WWE programming in general, then give the women something to do at Backlash — God knows the card is desperately in need of some female matches (psst, you can also debut Bliss here and have her join forces with Flair later, if that is the route she's going down).

Home state pop? Spare me. Bliss is a cornerstone of the modern WWE women's division, but you'd never guess that from her subpar return.

Written by Angeline Phu