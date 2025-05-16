Tommy Dreamer Lays Out Holes That Have Emerged In WWE's Bloodline Saga

Blood is thicker than water, and for The Bloodline (OG and New), the Anoaʻi family has hit startling new heights in front of WWE fans since their on-screen formation in 2020. Titles, leadership, and the Ula Fala have all been on the line between these members, despite remembering what they're there for: To protect their family legacy. Like many who watch the flagship programs every week, it seems the dynamic of this once untouchable group is falling towards a backslide. ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer examines the holes he's seeing in The Bloodline saga.

"The whole Bloodline story, again, best story in professional wrestling, and there was no holes in the story," Dreamer said on "Busted Open." "Once Cody [Rhodes] wins it, there have been holes in the stories, and I think that's where, like, the connective tissue with The Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena was really, really good, but never acknowledging 'Why did I do it for The Rock?' That was a thing. Travis Scott coming out alone just because you set the table. I can't say I understand it, but I do in the sense of hey, if you're not going to be there."

Agreeing with Dave LaGreca's current take that WWE's creative decisions are off as of late, Dreamer further explains the rules he applies when showcasing stars who are part of a major storyline.

"I say this all of the time: If there's a match, if someone is out there, they should be used, acknowledged, or why are they out there?" Dreamer added. "And when you have such a key part of the story like this ...and when you also have something that was done so perfect... it's a glaring hole of why it's not done perfect, and everyone is going to point it out."

Today, two members of The Bloodline are currently the company's top champions, as Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso won the WWE United States and World Heavyweight Championships, respectively, at this year's WrestleMania last month. Roman Reigns recovered his Ula Fala and Tribal Chief position from his cousin Solo Sikoa this past January. Since then, Reigns has been busy trying to rewrite past history with Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

