Naomi Comments On 3-Year Anniversary Of Her & AEW's Mercedes Mone Walking Out Of WWE

May 16, 2025 marks three years since Naomi and Sasha Banks, now Mercedes Mone in AEW, walked out of WWE after voicing their displeasure of the creative direction of the Women's Tag Team Championships they held at the time. As the story goes, the women left their titles on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis and left the building. To mark the anniversary, Wrestle Ops posted a photo of the women to X (formerly Twitter) and Naomi, who is currently on a heel run back in WWE, responded in a quoted post.

"On this day caution was proceeded," Naomi wrote, alongside a caution emoji, playing off her "proceed with caution" phrase she has been using since returning as a heel to take on Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41.

Following the walkout, their absence was mentioned on commentary and was labeled as "unprofessional." The company released a full statement about the champions' walkout ahead of the main event they were supposed to compete in that night. WWE would suspend the women for their actions.

On this day caution was proceeded ⚠️ https://t.co/aqCWN7Cl7i — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 16, 2025

Naomi's contract would expire following the walkout and she would head to TNA where she would claim the Knockouts Championship as Trinity. She returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. The former Banks would not return to WWE and negotiated her exit that summer. She wrestled for NJPW and Stardom in Japan when she became a free agent in January 2023 and signed with AEW in March 2024 after recovering from an injury sustained in a match against Willow Nightingale for the NJPW STRONG Women's title.