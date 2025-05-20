WWE RAW 5/19/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez had a record-breaking run in this year's Royal Rumble. She entered the Elimination Chamber and had an impressive showing. She's now signed officially (finally) to "WWE Raw" and has already mixed it up with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion IYO SKY, so it's no-brainer that she should be in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. She thankfully earned her place at the premium live event tonight in an excellent match against Becky Lynch and Natalya.

I was nervous there for a moment, with Lynch on a tear since returning as a heel, but Lyra Valkyria was there to take out Lynch from the match, following Lynch's beat-down of her after their Backlash bout. Natalya being the third woman in the triple threat was another thing I absolutely loved about this. I'm a big Natalya fan and it seems like she's getting her flowers everywhere else BUT WWE these days, from Bloodsport to NWA, so at least putting on television is something. Perez did hit the Pop Rox to Nattie for the victory, but I don't think it harms her in any way. Sadly, for one, since she's not on TV that much anyway, and two, she's putting over the younger Perez, and she's of course known to help train and put over up-and-coming talent, and it seems like something she really enjoys doing at this point in her career. I personally think Perez getting the pin on Natalya helped raise her stock a bit. The "WWE NXT" star pinning the "Low Key Legend" was a nice look.

Later on in the night it was revealed that Finn Balor might want to add Perez into the Judgment Day, or at least have her as backup for Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. I'm not entirely sure I have an opinion fully formed on that just yet, but I love the fact Perez is now officially up on the main roster. She's exactly where she should be, in another big stipulation match. We'll just forget the fact it took her some extra "NXT" matches and another few months for her to officially get here.

Written by Daisy Ruth