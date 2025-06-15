What The Cameras Don't Show Us About WWE

WWE prides itself on having the longest-running episodic television show in the United States with "WWE Raw," and over the years, the company has become so successful, it has added numerous other shows to its lineup. From "WWE SmackDown," which has changed days of the week on which it airs throughout the years, to "Raw" moving to Netflix in a massive, historic deal, to shows like "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" on A&E, to even "Total Divas," there is always some kind of new WWE content to watch.

The bread and butter of WWE programming is of course "Raw," "SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" live from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday nights. Monthly premium live events are also extremely important to WWE's business model. With rising prices for WWE events, however, many fans are choosing to strictly watch from home, even if WWE stops by their city. When a fan is watching from their couch, no matter how cozy, there are some strange things that they'll miss, as WWE's cameras don't capture everything in and around the ring and especially not backstage.

WWE cameras don't show us quite a few things about WWE overall, from the early call times for wrestlers and what they're meant to do backstage prior to wrestling their matches for the night, to empty, sometimes roped-off, areas of arenas if an event doesn't sell out. There are also other, stranger aspects to WWE and its production that fans don't get to see, including crew members hidden right underneath the ring for the duration of a show, and there are even aspects added to the broadcast in the production truck that aren't captured directly on camera, including audio additions like piped-in crowd noise.