WWE Night Of Champions 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Saturday saw Jade Cargill overwhelm Asuka at Night of Champions to be crowned the new Queen of the Ring. Now with a studded crown and a date with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton set for SummerSlam, it seems that Cargill and Stratton's journey forward will be straightforward. There are, however, so many opportunities for the story to change between now and SummerSlam's early August date. How will Cargill take to being a new queen with a shot set for Stratton's title? Where does Asuka go after this loss? Should we proceed with caution as Naomi lurks around the corner as Ms. Money in the Bank? Just where do we go from here?

Whether Cargill will adopt a queenly persona following her Queen of the Ring win is anyone's guess. Some may point to the way she so confidently and excitedly crowned herself after her victory as a sign that she will fully assimilate into a monarchy-inspired figure, but I personally don't see her taking the Queen of the Ring gimmick too seriously. Cargill isn't an overexaggerated heel like Nia Jax and Zelina Vega, who could afford to sunk their teeth into the role of a female tyrant. I think there will be a few mentions of her queenly status (perhaps a match with Charlotte Flair to determine the true "Queen" of the ring?), but otherwise, I don't see Cargill taking the gimmick change too seriously.

What she should take seriously, however, is her upcoming match against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. There are two premium live events for the women between now and SummerSlam: Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, and Evolution on July 13. You can bet your bottom dollar that Stratton will defend her title at either one of those events (unlikely to be both), and that Cargill will play a major role in those matches as WWE heads to New Jersey's Metlife Stadium for the biggest party of the summer. Whether Cargill or Stratton will interact beforehand, however, is unclear. While Cargill herself isn't overly concerned with her former friend Naomi's Money in the Bank contract, Naomi's presence is undeniable — whenever Cargill has that title in her grasps, I would bet that Naomi will not be too far behind.

Over on "WWE Raw," the stars were aligned for a Damage CTRL reunion between Asuka and WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY, and for what its worth, I can see them still taking that route for either Saturday Night's Main Event or Evolution. SKY seems to be keeping the title warm for somebody, but just who that could be is currently unclear. Given their history together, I wouldn't be surprised if Asuka at least gives the champion a run for her money. It'll be a fun match filled with endless possibilities.

WWE's female champions have their plates full for the next coming months. Between Cargill, Stratton, and Naomi on "WWE SmackDown" and Asuka and SKY on "Raw," take no detours on this road to SummerSlam.

Written by Angeline Phu