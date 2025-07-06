Adam Page: Meet The Hangman's Wife

These events inform us of several things; family means a lot to Page, and he isn't unwilling to incorporate aspects of it into storyline and character. But he still leaves some room for privacy, as evident by the fact that his wife, Amanda Woltz, and two children, remain out of the public eye. And being out of the public eye appears to be how Woltz likes it, as she has kept her Instagram page private to non-followers, and has gone as far to keep the names of her and Page's children private, referring to them only as "T" and "Juju." Still, in comparison, Woltz has proven to be less private than some other wrestling spouses, to the point that she would even appear occasionally on "Being the Elite" episodes Page appeared in back in the day.

Beyond that, information available about Woltz shows that she lives a very productive life, at least according to her Linkedin page. She received a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy from Randford University in 2015, after receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy from James Madison University in 2012. Woltz has since gone on to become certified as both an Occupational Therapist in 2016, and a Certified Hand Therapist in 2019, and since 2017 has worked as an Occupational Therapist for the company BenchMark Physical Therapy. While it's unknown when Woltz' relationship with Page began, the two were married in 2016, while Page was still working for Ring of Honor.