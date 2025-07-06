Adam Page: Meet The Hangman's Wife
Destiny appears to be calling AEW's "Hangman" Adam Page once more. The Day 1 AEW star and Men's Owen Hart Cup winner is set to collide with current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All In, in a match that could see Page regain the AEW World Championship for the first time in over three years. Any Hangman fan will tell you it hasn't been an easy road back; along the way, Page found himself embroiled in a volatile, real life situation with CM Punk that some believe was the catalyst for Page moving away from the World Title scene, not to mention actual onscreen feuds with Moxley and Swerve Strickland. The Strickland feud, in many ways, has come to define the Page we see now, an even darker, more uneasy version of the "anxious millennial cowboy" fans first fell in love with when AEW first formed. And much of that has stemmed from one moment, the one where Page failed to keep his family safe.
Family has been a very important part of the "Hangman's" journey, both in and out of storyline. Many fans will recall that Page's first AEW World Championship win over Kenny Omega in November 2021 was supposed to occur earlier in the fall; instead, it was held off when Page took time off for the birth of his first child. And while Page was "suspended" from The Elite back in March 2024, the real reason for his several month absence was due to the birth of his second child. Given the importance Page has placed on family, especially over his career, it would make sense the two would overlap, and they did in a now legendary fall 2023 angle where Strickland broke into Page's home and stood over the crib of Page's child.
Page And His Wife, Amanda, Have Been Married For Eight Years
These events inform us of several things; family means a lot to Page, and he isn't unwilling to incorporate aspects of it into storyline and character. But he still leaves some room for privacy, as evident by the fact that his wife, Amanda Woltz, and two children, remain out of the public eye. And being out of the public eye appears to be how Woltz likes it, as she has kept her Instagram page private to non-followers, and has gone as far to keep the names of her and Page's children private, referring to them only as "T" and "Juju." Still, in comparison, Woltz has proven to be less private than some other wrestling spouses, to the point that she would even appear occasionally on "Being the Elite" episodes Page appeared in back in the day.
Beyond that, information available about Woltz shows that she lives a very productive life, at least according to her Linkedin page. She received a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy from Randford University in 2015, after receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy from James Madison University in 2012. Woltz has since gone on to become certified as both an Occupational Therapist in 2016, and a Certified Hand Therapist in 2019, and since 2017 has worked as an Occupational Therapist for the company BenchMark Physical Therapy. While it's unknown when Woltz' relationship with Page began, the two were married in 2016, while Page was still working for Ring of Honor.