Reasons Fans Say WWE Is Worse Off These Days

There's always reason to dislike something, and that has certainly been the case for WWE over its 72 years of existence as either Capitol Wrestling, the World Wide Wrestling Federation, the World Wrestling Federation, or its current incarnation. The promotion has always been a powder keg for controversy outside of the ring, largely thanks to its former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who has faced federal charges, numerous accusations of sexual misconduct/assault, and one current lawsuit from Janel Grant accusing him of sex trafficking and abuse. That alone has made WWE very difficult to like for certain aspects of the wrestling fan base, and doesn't include things like WWE's working relationship with Saudi Arabia and other controversial aspects.

Of course, when push comes to shove, most fans don't care about things outside of the onscreen product. Unfortunately, the onscreen product has also produced many reasons for fans to dislike WWE over the years, with McMahon once again receiving most of the blame. Though he is held in high esteem for his creative work in the 1980s and late 90s during the Attitude Era, McMahon's work in between, whether it be the cartoonish Next Generation era in the mid-90s or WWE's post-Attitude Era run from 2001 all the way to McMahon's first departure in 2022, has received sharp criticism and accusations that McMahon had lost his fastball. With McMahon now gone, many thought those days would be over, something that was reflected in the positive reaction WWE received from 2022 through 2024. But with 2025 now halfway gone, some are starting to wonder if WWE may be worse off than expected. Is that the case?