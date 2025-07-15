Backstage Report On Internal AEW Reaction To All In 2025, Backstage Morale

The legacy of AEW All In will surely be its main event, where "Hangman" Adam Page toppled Jon Moxley to win his second AEW World Championship and end Moxley's reign. But while that may be the feel good moment of the year, the show was overflowing with several other memorable moments over the course of it's near seven hour run time. Among the most notable were Toni Storm retaining the AEW Women's World Title over Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada winning the AEW Unified Title, Casino Gauntlet winners MJF and Athena, and 56 year old Dustin Rhodes becoming TNT Champion after an emotional Adam Cole was forced to vacate the title due to injury.

What comes next for AEW no one can say for sure, at least until "AEW Dynamite" hits the airwaves tomorrow to kick off a three week residency for the promotion in Chicago. But at least as far as morale goes backstage, Dave Meltzer revealed on Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the AEW locker room is, to the shock of absolutely no one, really happy with the direction of the promotion right now.

"I heard from some of the guys, and [they're] very, very happy with the show, very, very happy with the morale," Meltzer said. "I think that this was the night, honestly, where I think that the stench from almost two years ago now [is gone]. That has been the cloud that has been hovering over their head. They know things were going down, then they know things have been going up this year. And then this one, being such a big success, I think...that feeling is that it's turned around. And they certainly peaked for a big show."

