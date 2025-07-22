WWE RAW 7/21/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I can't say I was ever a huge fan of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's A-Town Down Under tag team, but what WWE did tonight when they're forever struggling for tag teams that aren't just thrown together at the last second was pretty ridiculous. A-Town Down Under was broken up in a very brief backstage segment with Waller and The New Day. Waller told Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods that Theory was injured, so he wanted to join them in their quest to get the World Tag Team Championships back.

For one, I don't believe Theory is injured. If he is, I certainly haven't seen any reports from a reputable source just yet. With all the speculation on a current "is he or isn't he injured" angle in the main event scene, I hope this isn't something that WWE is going to make a habit of. I also kind of saw this unceremonious breakup coming, but also, quite literally didn't, as the segments involving Waller and New Day in recent weeks were played during commercials on Netflix in the States. So while I didn't actually see it coming, I heard about it on social media. I believe tonight was the first night the American audience actually saw Waller interact with New Day. We may have seen him in the back of a segment or two, but never actually speaking with Kingston and Woods.

It's also really frustrated that WWE teased this breakup for months – and I mean months. Back in February, Waller and Theory were in a triple threat match on a "WWE NXT" premium live event against NXT Champion Oba Femi where it really felt like they were going to break up that night after being tossed around by "The Ruler." With that in mind, I went searching for answers as to when they last actually teamed together. That was as recently as June, but in a match on "WWE Main Event." Their last televised match as a team was a loss to the Usos in March. So, this has been bubbling for awhile, and WWE just chose to break them up in a throw-away segment. I don't think you have to particularly love the tag team to be frustrated with this overall, it's just really bad booking. Even if Theory is hurt, he could be around to at least do a backstage segment or two to make this make any sense.

While Waller is the A-Town Down Under tag member I do prefer out of the pair of them, I really don't think New Day need him hanging around. Woods and Kingston have just been floundering themselves after their initial heel turn on Big E, and "the Grayson Waller rub" is not something that's going to fix them or the way they've been booked. This just sucks overall, for everyone involved, and especially for us as fans of tag team wrestling... and of good booking that actually makes sense.

