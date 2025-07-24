AEW Dynamite 7/23/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Ospreay appeared on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" to give an injury update, I thought we were getting a goodbye address. Apparently, Ospreay's neck had been bothering him for ten months, due in part to two herniated discs in his upper neck (C2 and C6 vertebrae specifically). Anybody would have classified that as a serious injury that would necessitate months away from the ring. Imagine my shock, then, when Ospreay promised to be back on AEW programming by Forbidden Door — a startling month and a day away, from time of writing.

While Cleveland Clinic and other sources claim that herniated discs can heal in four to six weeks with bed rest and non-surgical treatment, I find it very hard to believe that a month of bed rest and physical therapy is going to heal ten months of neck pain caused by two herniated discs — not fractures, but serious — in the unforgiving regions of the upper neck (for reference, Big E's potentially career-ending injury was located at his C1 and C6 vertebrae). Two options exist, and neither are good: either Ospreay is being 100% honest and will risk his long-term health to make Forbidden Door, or there is a bit of working being done to make Ospreay's AEW "comeback" more spectacular.

I will be the first to admit that we know nothing about Will Ospreay's condition, beyond the fact that he has been due for some time off to nurse a reported "minor injury." Nobody knows Ospreay's condition more than Ospreay and his doctors, and they can choose to (or not to) disclose Ospreay's medical history and status at their discretion. However, if Ospreay is being honest about the severity of his injuries, I'm not excited to see him back at Forbidden Door. I know Ospreay loves this ring — that's why I enjoy his work — but it would suck so bad for Ospreay to push an injury to the point of retiring earlier than he has to. I also find it strange that Ospreay would appear on "Dynamite" in-person during his supposed time off in order to make this announcement. He should be at home resting or in physical therapy, not on the road and working.

If Ospreay's condition is not what he claims it to be, that's worse. It is shameless and scummy to so publicly ham up an injury. Keeping the curtains drawn on an injury is one thing. Going out to the world and, to some extent, lying about your health to everyone in order to build up an in-ring moment is another. If this has even an ounce of work mixed into it, you would be better off not showing Ospreay on "Dynamite" at all. Why willingly showcase him and ask him to lie to the fans? I get that he doesn't owe us full transparency, but to use that in order to build more hype around Forbidden Door is trashy.

Some things you just don't work. Serious injury scares like these are one of them.

Written by Angeline Phu