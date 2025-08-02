WWE SmackDown 8/1/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Normally, I have a witty title for these slides, but honestly, I am at my wit's end.

I don't know what this commentary team is doing. Like, at all. Ever since Evolution, I've noticed week in and week out just how bad WWE's commentary team is — it has been an absolutely precipitous drop in quality, even outside the sphere of personal preference. It's one thing to find Michael Cole's play-by-play style grating or Wade Barrett's side comments unnecessary; it's not the end of the world if you've started to mute Corey Graves or Joe Tessitore. It's one thing to have bad commentary, it's another to have inaccurate commentary.

If you don't know what just happened, keep your mouth shut. That's an adage that everyone should live by: if you don't know what just happened, don't act like you do. There is no reason you should be calling a Northern Lights Bomb when you, apparently, don't know what a Northern Lights Bomb looks like. In Giulia's Women's United States Championship title defense against Zelina Vega, commentary was hyping up Giulia's Northern Lights Bomb. Giulia had used the Northern Lights Bomb to put away Vega in order to win the title, and "WWE SmackDown's" commentary booth was really hyping up this fabled Northern Lights Bomb as the end-all of the match. However, when Giulia hit a sit-out Michinoku Driver — notably and definitively not a Northern Lights Bomb — Tessitore loudly and confidently called the move as the fabled Northern Lights Bomb. Sure, Vega's kick-out would have been shocking either way — that Michinoku Driver looked gnarly, especially after the Avalanche Butterfly Suplex and Arrivederci Knee combo — but it's another thing to garner false shock at a finisher kick-out fake-out, just because you can't call a move. It's another thing to possibly bury a wrestler by falsely calling a finisher kickout when one didn't happen. To the casual watcher at home, they might think Giulia a less capable performer, because her finisher got kicked out of. The casual, at-home viewer relies on the commentary team to give them efficient and accurate commentary, and WWE has dropped the ball with that over the past several weeks.

Let's be a bit kind. Tessitore is not used to calling these fanciful move names, and to be honest, sometimes we, as writers, call moves inaccurately as well. If this was a one-off mistake, I would have been less annoyed by it. I would have given the commentary team the benefit of the doubt. However, WWE's commentary team has just been so careless recently, that this slip-up is just another pebble on the scale. It is just another thing to add to our case file of incompetent and inefficient commentary moments from WWE's booths. Factor in the discrepancy between obvious commentary slip-ups during women's and men's matches, and you have a can of worms that continually eat away at the product.

It's tough to have great commentary. It's the bare minimum to have accurate commentary. Right now, WWE has neither.

Written by Angeline Phu