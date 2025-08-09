What These Famous 2000s Wrestlers Are Doing Today

Despite the 1980s and 1990s arguably being more famous than any period of time for wrestling, many of the stars from the 2000s have gone on to become as famous as those who they grew up watching. This is in large part to the internet rapidly evolving to the point where basically any and all wrestling was available to watch if you looked hard enough, with thousands and thousands of hours of footage being digitally archived for the world to see.

It's been well established at this point that the 2000s were a strange time to be a wrestling fan. WCW and ECW were dead and buried, with ECW being resurrected and then killed again, causing non-WWE fans to look outwards and find companies such as Ring of Honor, TNA, and CZW. As for WWE fans, there are those who obviously who have a nostalgic fondness for the Ruthless Aggression era as that's what they grew up on, but in comparison to the height of the Attitude Era in 2000 and 2001, WWE were badly struggling when it came to TV ratings, live attendance, and overall creative juices.

However, that didn't stop them from producing some of the biggest stars in the history of the company, some who have gone on to be as influential those who proceeded them. The likes of John Cena, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton are all household names in WWE folklore, as is CM Punk who came through the iconic indie scene of the 2000s with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles. Then are those who have faded into the memory of only the most loyal wrestling fan, and today, we've comprised a small list that hopefully covers the names you know and love, and others that you might not have thought about in some time.

So sit back, relax, and join me once again on a journey to the first decade of the 21st century to see what these five wrestlers who made their name in that 10 year timeframe are doing now!