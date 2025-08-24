AEW's Heartfelt Tributes To Bray Wyatt Caught Fans Off Guard

This weekend is also close to the two-year anniversary of the record-setting AEW All In London pay-per-view, which took place on August 27, 2023, three days after Wyatt's death. Obviously the fans in the UK were excited to see AEW on European soil for the first time, but there was a sense of mourning around London that day, and the days leading up to the event given the news of Wyatt, as well as the legendary Terry Funk, passing away on August 23 and 24 respectively.

Chris Jericho was one of the first AEW stars to get the chance to pay tribute in public as his band Fozzy played a show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum in London the day after Wyatt had died. Jericho brought up Wyatt a number of times during the show to pay his respects, as well as doing a cover of "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" with the live audience, who would also chant "Thank You Bray" on multiple occasions throughout the night. Jericho would go on to dedicate his match at All In London with Will Ospreay to Wyatt, before opening up about their friendship on an episode of his "Talk is Jericho" podcast a month later.

During the event itself, fans had organized a special moment during the House of Black's entrance before their AEW World Trios Championship match with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. As the lights went out, the fireflies lit up Wembley Stadium in tribute to Wyatt, with the House of Black even having fireflies on their Titantron as they made their entrance. The final touch was when Buddy Matthews revealed Wyatt's signature lantern and placed it at the top of the entrance ramp before they walked down to the ring, with the commentary team of Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Taz sending their thoughts to Wyatt's family and friends as it happened.

Malakai Black would eventually return to WWE in April 2025, reverting back to his former name of Aleister Black, and in one of his first interviews since returning to the company, Black explained his relationship with Wyatt, and how without Wyatt, Black wouldn't be who he is today, both on-screen and off it.