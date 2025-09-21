Three Electric Hardy Boyz Segments That Made Them Legends

In 2016, the Hardys were performing in Impact Wrestling when, a brief feud between the brothers resulted in both men being beaten down in an "I Quit" match, with Matt leaving on a stretcher. Upon return from the damage incurred in that bout, Matt was, well, different, speaking in an oddball accent on account of his "con-deesh-un," and being challenged by Jeff (soon to be known as "Brother Nero") for a match at The Hardy Compound. The Broken Universe soon expanded with Matt's wife Reby, father-in-law "Señor" Benjamin, young son Maxel, and others playing roles, while "The Final Deletion" match introduced "The Dilapidated Boat," Skarsgård, and a drone named Vanguard 1, taking place in and around the "Lake of Reincarnation" adjacent to House Hardy. At one point, there was boxing against a kangaroo named "Smokin' Joe Frazier," proving that, when you take wrestling out of its traditional setting, pretty much anything is possible.

This was all beyond a leap away from the ordinary but a jump-cut into a new world in terms of how to present professional wrestling. Trendsetting in and of itself, a few years later, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there's no debating that the creativity that came from the minds Hardy, as well as Jeremy Borash and others, allowed for a safety valve previously unforeseen when in-ring stories being told would have been less than without fans in attendance.

In the end, "Final Deletion" was just the start of these outside-the-box matches in the Broken Universe, with "Delete or Decay," "The Great War," and "Total Nonstop Deletion" still to come under the Impact umbrella, along with the "Woken" WWE incarnation that never really got to flourish, for better or for worse. It did allow for the pairing of Matt with the late Bray Wyatt, however, as "The Deleters of Worlds," so for that, fans can at least be thankful.