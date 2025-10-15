New Report Confirms Date & Location For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that next year's WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was set to take place in Chicago, Illinois on February 28, 2026. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has backed up these claims, who have confirmed with a number of sources that the annual final stop before WrestleMania will indeed take place in Chicago, with the Allstate Arena looking to be the chosen venue.

While WWE is yet to confirm an official date, the event will mark the first time since 2021 that the Elimination Chamber event will take place in the United States, and the first since 2020 with a live audience. The 2021 event took place during the Thunderdome era of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida housing the company at that time. The 2022 event would travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia before traveling to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2023. Perth, Australia got its first Premium Live Event in 2024 when the Elimination Chamber made the trip down under, while this year's event returned to Canada, this time to the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Barring any last minute additions to the schedule, the confirmation of the Elimination Chamber event taking place in Chicago means that the road to WrestleMania 42 will be set in stone. Following a tour of the United Kingdom at the start of 2026, the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time on January 31, with Elimination Chamber taking place on February 28. All of that will lead to the WrestleMania 42, which is set to take place on April 18 and 19 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second consecutive year.