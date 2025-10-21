WWE RAW 10/20/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In recent years, Becky Lynch has very clearly made it her mission to build up and legitimize the next generation of female WWE stars. Her primary project, obviously, has been her protege Lyra Valkyria, but we've seen her work with several young, unproven stars of the women's division in an attempt to make them, from Xia Li to Zoey Stark to Tiffany Stratton. Most recently, Lynch appears to have turned her attention to Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, and the results so far have been promising — or at the very least, entertaining!

Two weeks ago, Dupri scored a count-out victory over Lynch in what was probably the best match of her career so far. This week's women's IC title match wasn't quite at the same level, but it was still impressive in two distinct ways. First, Lynch's heel work continues to be top shelf and once again got the "Raw" audience much more invested in the match by the end than they were at the beginning. Her Donald Trump parody character, and specifically the way it translates in the ring, is beyond incredible, and the perfect thing to get crowds on their feet for Dupri's natural babyface energy. Second, Lynch technically lost this match to Dupri once again, this time by disqualification when Lynch deliberately hit Dupri with the title belt to end the match. Showing the audience how scared she is of Dupri — she's so worried about Dupri taking her title that she'll eat another loss to keep the gold safe — is about as effective a way of putting Dupri over as anything short of having Dupri actually win the belt.

That's actually the one flaw in the ointment here; at this point, it's going to be hard to accept any resolution to this feud that isn't "Dupri wins the belt." Lynch might be all about helping the next generation, but her actually dropping the title to Maxxine Dupri feels like a stretch, even if the story they've been telling appears to call for it. I'll reserve judgment until I see what they actually do, but I'm a little worried about the possibility of all this very productive work getting slapped with a very un-productive ending. That said, Lynch continues to be entertaining as hell in this role, Dupri looks like she's finally improving in the ring and growing as a wrestler, and the matches themselves have been better than any of us had a right to expect going in. Even if they don't stick the landing, I'm very gratified by the extent to which I've been enjoying the ride.

