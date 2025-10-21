Backstage Report On WWE's Original Plans For Seth Rollins Vs. CM Punk At SNME

After Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month, it was expected that "The Visionary" would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 following the "Best In The World" becoming the number one contender last week. However, after it was revealed that Rollins had been legitimately injured at Crown Jewel and would likely be out of action for the remainder of the year, WWE chose to strip him of the world title on last night's episode of "WWE Raw." Jey Uso will instead challenge Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at the show after winning a Battle Royal to become number-one contender yesterday, but in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer outlined the original plans for SNME if Rollins didn't get injured.

"Punk wasn't originally winning the title. The thing that's so interesting about this is the guy who everyone probably would've figured at the start of the show was winning this Battle Royal is Bron Breakker," Meltzer said. "No timeline on Rollins, there will be soon enough."

Despite many believing that Breakker would challenge Punk at SNME, both he and Bronson Reed were removed from the Battle Royal last night by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, presumably because of their betrayal and attack on Rollins the week prior. Outside of facing Punk again next month, it was also reported that Rollins was scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

