Bray Wyatt's Greatest Matches, Ranked

The final stop on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017 was the annual WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which for that year was a "WWE SmackDown Live" exclusive event. The company re-established the brand split in 2016, and much like the original brand extension in 2002, there is an argument to be made that it was "SmackDown" that came out the better of the two brands. This was largely due to the sheer number of underutilized or mismanaged talent that not only made the blue side of WWE their home, but became true forces to be reckoned with for many years to come.

This was very evident in the main event scene, which was on full display in the main event of the Elimination Chamber event as six men entered the demonic structure that the show was named after, all with one goal in mind; walking into WrestleMania 33 as the WWE Champion. John Cena had just won his 16th world title from AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble the previous month, with Styles having a lengthy feud with Dean Ambrose over the title in the final third of 2016. All three of those men were in the match, as was Baron Corbin who was tipped for big things at the time, The Miz who had a new wave of crowd support thanks to his work as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and of course, Bray Wyatt.

One of the things that made this match so special was that it was legitimately anyone's ball game outside of someone like Corbin who fans knew would get his shot eventually, but not at WrestleMania. Cena, Styles, and Ambrose had dominated "SmackDown" since the brand split and put in some of the best performances of their own careers in that time (Styles especially), but The Miz had a lot of momentum behind him, and Wyatt was ready to have his moment in the sun after a rivalry with Randy Orton that would span long into 2017.

There was a lot of pressure on every man in this match to prove that they were worthy of having such an important match be exclusively for the "SmackDown" roster, and they delivered in more ways than one. Cena and Styles added another mini-chapter to their already iconic rivalry by starting at one and two, with Ambrose looking for vengeance as he entered at number three. Wyatt would enter the match at four, and given his history with Cena and Ambrose, he was firing on all cylinders once Corbin and The Miz looked to enter and secure some easy eliminations.

In the end, Wyatt pinned both Cena and Styles to win his first WWE Championship in what is still seen as one of the best Elimination Chamber matches of all time, and after years of questionable booking, Wyatt had finally reached the top of WWE. It's just a shame that he couldn't keep that momentum going as 2017 went on.