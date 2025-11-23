Breaking Down The Belts: John Cena's WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship

With fewer appearances left in his WWE career than most people have fingers on one hand, John Cena left it a little late to finally become a WWE Grand Slam Champion when he dethroned Dominik Mysterio to become Intercontinental Champion earlier this month. "The Greatest of All Time" is due to wrap things up with his last match scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event in December, with the Last Time is Now tournament ongoing to determine who that opponent will be. So there is very little time for him to leave a mark on his new title reign, although he does have a title rematch with Mysterio booked for Survivor Series: WarGames. Even if he does retain the title on that occasion, he would still be making his last appearance just a couple of weeks later, with him presumably expected to defend the title then in his last match.

There is of course a question over what happens to the title if he retires with nothing but wins under his belt. After all, Cena did at one point want to retire with the WWE Championship around his waist. But in the spirit of crossing bridges when one gets to them and looking at the options available at this given time, it doesn't feel like a fruitful exercise to get so abstract in analysis. Even with so little time left on the clock, there is a myriad of options for who can take the title onward after this reign. With that in mind, let's have a go at breaking down who likely will and who should dethrone Cena as Intercontinental Champion.