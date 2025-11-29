Dominik Mysterio Thinks WWE Fans Have Sympathy For 'Elderly' Stars

If there is one thing that works for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, it's that he doesn't let his feelings get in the way of executing a hellacious beatdown. The phrase "respect your elders" never quite landed in his vocabulary, as he is gunning to put the newly crowned WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion, John Cena, away in their highly contested rematch at Survivor Series: WarGames tonight. Applauding the "Never Seen 17" for having the moxie to leave the "homes" in such a "fragile" state, the former IC Champion has no regrets on what could happen to Cena before he hangs up his sneakers for good.

"The fans feel sympathetic, right, towards the elderly. So, when they see John Cena come out, they're like, 'Wow, I can't believe someone was able to check him out of his home and bring him out here safely to the arenas safely to the arenas...without him breaking anything, or like getting hurt because he's so fragile,'" "The King of the Luchadores" told WWE reporters Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. "So, I'm excited for the fans to be able to experience that, so I'm sure they're excited as well. Every time they see John Cena, they're like, 'Wow, we don't know if this is going to be the last time,' because, you know, at 75 years old, at any point in time, he could just [uses his hands to imitate Cena falling flat]."

The AAA Mega Champion better watch what he says, as he's no spring chicken either, considering he started in the industry 20 years ago, three years after Cena's 23-year career began. Nonetheless, Mysterio is vaingloriously confident he'll become a two-time IC Champion after tonight's match. As for Cena, after tonight, the Grand Slam Champ has one more match left before ending his impactful and highly-spirited in-ring career on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C. The identity of his final opponent will be decided one step closer in the semifinals of the "Last Time Is Now" tournament in the coming weeks, featuring Jey Uso versus LA Knight, and GUNTHER going toe-to-toe with Solo Sikoa.

