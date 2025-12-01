WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?
War came to San Diego this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025, and while the fighting was furious, it's already nearly time to move on to the next battle! "WWE Raw" kicks off tonight and will feature a new combat zone — one in which Dominik Mysterio is once again men's Intercontinental Champion and Bron Breakker can (and doubtless will) boast that he pinned the World Heavyweight Champion, though he did so after interference from a mysterious masked individual who is definitely Austin Theory. The women's division is also in flux after Liv Morgan's return, Stephanie Vaquer's lastest title defense, and AJ Lee making Becky Lynch tap out inside the fiendish double cage structure to win WarGames for her team.
But how will WWE actually move forward in all these storylines (and perhaps others) as we enter the final month of 2025? That's what the Wrestling Inc. staff is here to tell you about. The smoke has cleared and the cannons have gone quiet, but where do we go from here?
What will be the WarGames fallout for the women's division?
Neon green chains, kendo sticks, and IYO SKY-branded trash cans litter the smoldering battlefield post-Women's WarGames, but even with a Team Rhea Ripley victory, the war is far from over, with plenty to predict post-Survivor Series. What's next for AJ Lee and Becky Lynch post-Black Widow tap-out? Will Charlotte Flair turn on Alexa Bliss, or will Bliss play backstabber? Just where is the ceiling for Lash Legend's momentous rise to fame? Is WarGames the end of the RHIYO/Kabuki Warriors rivalry? Just where do we go from here?
Lee took home the victory for her WarGames team by submitting Lynch, and if Lynch's current character is anything to go by, she will not take the loss lying down. We are almost guaranteed a solo Lee and Lynch feud in the coming months, given that scheduling works out for both women. Expect a lot of cutthroat mic work between these two known chatterboxes, and a match that will have you rewriting the definition of "in-ring storytelling."
Some of us at Wrestling Inc. anticipated a Flair turn on Bliss following Flair's dramatic departure-and-reentry into Team Ripley, but that did not come to pass in San Diego. Even if Flair ultimately played nice with her WarGames teammates, we cannot forget Bliss' heartfelt, irate promo against her best friend immediately after Flair's initial WarGames refusal. Wounded trust like that doesn't dissipate overnight; there's little chance that Bliss will forget Flair's initial walk-out. It's not a matter of if. It's not even a matter of when. It's a matter of who will be the backstabber in the incoming Flair/Bliss fallout. Either women can play the dastardly heel, and with Uncle Howdy reappearing on "WWE SmackDown," Bliss could easily fall victim to the demons in her mind. That is, if "The Queen's" ego doesn't beat her to the punch.
Nia Jax has gold on her hands in the form of Legend, but if her past tenure with proteges like Tiffany Stratton are anything to go by, Legend could very well be on her way to leaving the nest. A Jax/Legend separation storyline won't happen for a while, but don't be surprised if you see Legend begin to carry this alliance, especially after her enviable WarGames performance. On the "Raw" side of things, this is probably the end of the RHIYO/Kabuki Warriors feud. While RHIYO didn't pin or submit Asuka or Kairi Sane, this feels like a good place to end things. Asuka and Sane need to put those titles up for grabs, and RHIYO need to look past them and to the future — either as a unit, or as individuals.
The ground is rumbling post-WarGames. Just who will capitalize on the leftovers of war is anyone's guess.
Written by Angeline Phu
How will Liv Morgan's return impact The Judgment Day?
Liv Morgan is officially back on WWE programming and she returned in dramatic fashion at Survivor Series: WarGames to help her storyline boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, regain the Intercontinental Championship from the legendary John Cena in his final premium live event match. We know exactly where things go for John Cena from here, he heads to Washington, DC to face his final opponent, determined through the "Last Time is Now" tournament (more than likely GUNTHER) at Saturday Night's Main Event, but where do the new Intercontinental Champion and his newly-returned girlfriend go from here?
While Morgan may be back on television, she's hopefully also cleared for in-ring competition. That was hard to tell from her relatively simple interaction with Cena in the ring, she just hit him with a low blow after initially slapping Mysterio as a fake-out. If she's cleared, she's likely first going after Roxanne Perez to have her kicked out of The Judgment Day, even though Perez hasn't really been overtly flirty with Mysterio since Morgan was initially taken out of action. Raquel Rodriguez, turning on Perez, and Morgan could team up to get "The Prodigy" out of the group, and then move on a tag team to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships for a presumably record-setting fifth time.
Many fans of Morgan thought her return was most likely to come at the Royal Rumble, so it's obvious that she will be one of the participants next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She also has yet to win a Rumble match, but has been runner-up the last two years, so 2026 may very well be her year. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer needs some credible challengers desperately, but she may have to wait until WrestleMania if Morgan wins the Rumble. Morgan has held that title twice, but has never faced off against Vaquer, and the first-time match-up would be big (and extremely marketable) on the "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
Despite winning the championship back, Mysterio looks most likely to head into a feud with his father, Rey Mysterio, in a match that may very well culminate at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, though it could very well also be for the title. Rey returned to challenge his son, upset that the younger Mysterio was calling himself "The King of the Luchadores" at the beginning of November, and they have yet to go one-on-one. If WWE wanted to drag out the feud until 'Mania, it would be interesting to see Perez and Rey team up in a mixed tag match against Morgan and Mysterio at some point along the way. Mysterio also still holds the AAA Mega Championship, which could be something his father is also after.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Who will be Stephanie Vaquer's next world title challenger?
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's forehead is still battered and bruised after taking multiple Devil's Kisses during Survivor Series Saturday, where she attempted to defeat Stephanie Vaquer for her WWE Women's World Championship. While Bella is nursing her wounds, however, Vaquer has ought to be looking towards the future, where a litany of competitors on the "WWE RAW" women's roster are available and ready for a title opportunity. Who will step up to "La Primera?" What is Bella left to do after her world title ambitions have gone up in smoke? With San Diego in the rear view mirror, where do we go from here?
While Bella is not going to be in the world title picture any time soon, don't count her out of WWE just yet. Bella is an in-ring icon with, all things considered, plenty of gas left in the tank. I anticipate Bella will stick around — on a part-time schedule, I imagine — to feud with some newer faces in the business. Maybe Maxxine Dupri can continue to put her name on the map by standing toe-to-toe with a literal Hall of Famer. Maybe Bella can revisit old friends in the industry, with Bayley or Natalya being potential babyfaces to Bella's newly-revisited heel gimmick. If we're expanding Bella's horizons to tag team wrestling, she has mentioned feeling "lonely" without her sister Brie by her side. Could the Kabuki Warriors have new contenders for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships? What Bella's next moves are post-title loss are unclear, but expect her to still be a "Raw" draw.
If the sky is the limit for Nikki Bella's next "Raw" storyline, then the possibilities are literally endless for Vaquer's Women's World Championship reign. Vaquer has had a pretty muted world title reign thus far, only really defending the title against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki in the first 70 days of her title reign. WWE needs to turn up the heat on "La Primera's" title contenders if her Women's World Championship reign is to be as memorable as any of her other championship runs, non-WWE titles included. Roxanne Perez has had a great few matches with Vaquer; the two of them could easily tear the house down at a "Saturday Night's Main Event-"type show, or in the main event of "Raw." You could easily switch out Perez for any of "Raw's" underrated female talent, like Lyra Valkyria and Natalya. As for next premium live event challenger, however, there are a litany of headliners that Vaquer hasn't locked up with yet: Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley are all without obvious directions post-Survivor Series. Who Vaquer will defend her title against next is unclear, but it needs to be big.
Written by Angeline Phu
Who does what after the Men's WarGames match?
The main event of Survivor Series: WarGames was stacked with 10 of the roster's biggest names this past weekend, with the team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar scoring the win over Roman Reigns, The Usos, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
It took months of conflict between the parties involved, with Reigns and Punk at the center of the WrestleMania triple threat against Seth Rollins which birthed The Vision – which Breakker, Reed, and Lesnar (on applicable days) are a part of. Rollins' vision for The Vision included the World Heavyweight title held at the time by Jey Uso, so naturally he was brought into the affair. Also, in case one was unaware, the Usos and Reigns are actual in-real-life cousins.
It would've been criminal to have WarGames without a Rhodes when available, as well as the fact that Rollins and Vision beat him at Crown Jewel. McIntyre has been feuding with Rhodes for his title over the past few months, has well long-standing issues with Punk, Reigns and, by proxy, the Usos. But that was going into the affair. The question now sits with what on Earth happens moving forward. Well, Breakker was the one to get the pin on none other than Punk, putting him closer to anyone else in having a claim at his title. Breakker had been the one to pluck the title from the proverbial corpse of Rollins after he and Reed turned on him, later giving it up under Adam Pearce's duress so that Punk and Jey could fight for the title – which Punk then won.
It would be safe to assume that his pursuit of the title will be backed by Reed as well, and with Jey likely to be Punk's only full-time ally in the coming weeks, there is a chance Reed and Jey counter-act one another in said pursuit. Breakker's win was helped by the interference of a mystery masked individual, making use of Rollins' own curbstomp to leave Punk ripe for the taking. That individual has since been reported as Austin Theory, so maybe he joins the Vision and starts a tag team with Paul going forward?
McIntyre has a win over Rhodes, albeit technically, and it would be a true surprise if he didn't try to use that to leverage another title shot. Reigns and Lesnar are the part-timers among the bunch, and while it's unknown when, where, and why they will be back (a truly Royal conundrum), Reigns did at least indicate he was not teaming with Rhodes ever again. And that certainly leaves the road open for a trilogy stop.
Written by Max Everett