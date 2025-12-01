WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Neon green chains, kendo sticks, and IYO SKY-branded trash cans litter the smoldering battlefield post-Women's WarGames, but even with a Team Rhea Ripley victory, the war is far from over, with plenty to predict post-Survivor Series. What's next for AJ Lee and Becky Lynch post-Black Widow tap-out? Will Charlotte Flair turn on Alexa Bliss, or will Bliss play backstabber? Just where is the ceiling for Lash Legend's momentous rise to fame? Is WarGames the end of the RHIYO/Kabuki Warriors rivalry? Just where do we go from here?

Lee took home the victory for her WarGames team by submitting Lynch, and if Lynch's current character is anything to go by, she will not take the loss lying down. We are almost guaranteed a solo Lee and Lynch feud in the coming months, given that scheduling works out for both women. Expect a lot of cutthroat mic work between these two known chatterboxes, and a match that will have you rewriting the definition of "in-ring storytelling."

Some of us at Wrestling Inc. anticipated a Flair turn on Bliss following Flair's dramatic departure-and-reentry into Team Ripley, but that did not come to pass in San Diego. Even if Flair ultimately played nice with her WarGames teammates, we cannot forget Bliss' heartfelt, irate promo against her best friend immediately after Flair's initial WarGames refusal. Wounded trust like that doesn't dissipate overnight; there's little chance that Bliss will forget Flair's initial walk-out. It's not a matter of if. It's not even a matter of when. It's a matter of who will be the backstabber in the incoming Flair/Bliss fallout. Either women can play the dastardly heel, and with Uncle Howdy reappearing on "WWE SmackDown," Bliss could easily fall victim to the demons in her mind. That is, if "The Queen's" ego doesn't beat her to the punch.

Nia Jax has gold on her hands in the form of Legend, but if her past tenure with proteges like Tiffany Stratton are anything to go by, Legend could very well be on her way to leaving the nest. A Jax/Legend separation storyline won't happen for a while, but don't be surprised if you see Legend begin to carry this alliance, especially after her enviable WarGames performance. On the "Raw" side of things, this is probably the end of the RHIYO/Kabuki Warriors feud. While RHIYO didn't pin or submit Asuka or Kairi Sane, this feels like a good place to end things. Asuka and Sane need to put those titles up for grabs, and RHIYO need to look past them and to the future — either as a unit, or as individuals.

The ground is rumbling post-WarGames. Just who will capitalize on the leftovers of war is anyone's guess.

Written by Angeline Phu