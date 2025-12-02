WWE RAW 12/1/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

LA Knight got the win over Jey Uso in Monday's Last Time is Now tournament semi-finals, cementing his place in the final against Gunther for the opportunity to face John Cena in his final wrestling match. One already thinks Gunther is the right man to win the tournament, as said, so this is admittedly an argument over who one thinks should be second place when the tournament is wrapped up. But a rematch between Uso and Gunther with the stakes at hand really did make all the sense in the world, especially considering the arc he is evidently embarking upon after losing to Knight. Knight versus Gunther will surely be fine, but it's hardly going to rock the socks off the place, and while many would make that same argument for Uso, that's just not an opinion shared here.

Uso and Gunther at least has a story and a thread to follow, the former having already fallen to defeat thrice to the latter, avenged it at WrestleMania, only to lose once again to drop the title he captured that night. There's no doubt that Uso is in the relapse stage of his arc, characterized with his post-match tantrum after losing and the backstage promo he cut later on – saying that maybe Roman Reigns was right when he said the titles look better on him. But one can't help to think that this would all mean so much more if the loss was just a little more significant, against a rival that has been proven to be a proverbial Everest to climb, and with the opportunity of making history on the line. Much of this is down to personal preference, this being an opinion piece and all, but it really feels like WWE missed an opportunity to amplify the stories they're already intending on telling.

Knight doesn't feel like the right opponent for Cena in his very last match, and Gunther fits the bill better than anyone else. So did Knight need to be the one to face Gunther in the final? Not really. With Knight it feels like he should be challenging for the Intercontinental title after lingering and, frankly, stagnating in the main event gatekeeper role. Once again, much the same can be said about Uso at this juncture. But he is actively telling a story that leans on his shortcomings in the big moments, and a brief roll-up loss to Knight just didn't sit as the right outcome from this frame of view.

Written by Max Everett